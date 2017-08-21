Teen Who Live-Streamed Crash That Killed Her Sister Speaks Out: ‘I Looked Like a Monster’

The California teen who live-streamed an alleged drunken crash that killed her little sister last month said the footage made her “look horrible.”

“I didn’t even know I looked like a monster — like, I look like a freaking horrible monster,” Obdulia Sanchez, 18, told KGPE in a phone interview from jail. “That was not my intention at all.”

Sanchez was driving with her sister Jacqueline and another 14-year-old girl on July 21 at around 6:40 p.m. in Los Banos, California, when she lost control of her vehicle — ejecting the other girls, who were allegedly not wearing seat belts, according to a California Highway Patrol report obtained by PEOPLE.

Her 2003 Buick veered off the road and into a field, flipping over. Sanchez’s blood-alcohol level at the time was allegedly .10. The teen was streaming live video of herself to social media before the crash and apparently continued to do so after the accident, showing her sister’s dead body on camera.

“I just seen [the video] on Sunday and I just started crying. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe I did that,” she told KGPE. “If I would’ve known that that would’ve happened that day I would have never left the house ever.”

She added of Jacqueline: “She’s 14. She’s like my mini-me — like my best friend. She looked just like me. Any time I look at her, it’s like I’m looking at myself. It makes me like — it makes me really sad that she’s gone.”

Sanchez was arraigned in Merced County days later and pleaded not guilty. She is charged with one count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, an alternative count of gross vehicular manslaughter, two counts of driving under the influence resulting in injury and two counts of driving with a blood-alcohol level of .08 percent causing injury, with great bodily injury allegations for all four vehicle code violations.

According to the Associated Press, Sanchez’s court-appointed lawyer, Ramnik Samrao, said, “We have reason to believe the accident was caused by wear and tear on the tire, causing it to blow out.”

Sanchez faces a maximum sentence of 13 years and eight months in prison if convicted on all charges, authorities say. Court and jail records show she remains in custody in Merced County on $560,000 bail.

The teen said that although she regrets the fatal crash, this isn’t the first time she has live-streamed while driving.

“We do it all the time — all the time. Trust me, it’s like a reflex. Like, I haven’t crashed, you know?” she said. “Everybody does it. Everybody does. They take Snapchats. Everybody does it. Why Not? People take video of them in cars, like, all the time. And I’m only 18 — we’re still young.”