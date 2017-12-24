A teen has been charged with murdering a Virginia couple who reportedly pushed their daughter to end a relationship with him, believing he held neo-Nazi views.

Fairfax County Police announced Scott Fricker, 48, and his wife, Buckley Kuhn-Fricker, 43, were shot by the 17-year-old suspect, whose identity is not being released due to his age, in their Reston home on Friday. The teenager also shot himself, inflicting life-threatening injuries. As of Saturday, he remained in the hospital under police watch.

According to police, the preliminary investigation determined that the suspect got into the home before being confronted by the couple. Four other relatives who were home at the time of the shooting were not harmed, police said.

Janet Kuhn, Kuhn-Fricker’s mother, told NBC Washington that the victims recently learned that the suspect was allegedly a neo-Nazi — a group that shares anti-semitic views, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

“My daughter and her husband found out about a lot of the Nazi stuff just this past week, and they forbid their daughter to see him again,” said Kuhn.

The Washington Post reported Kuhn-Fricker discovered a Twitter account which she believed was tied to her 16-year-old daughter’s boyfriend. The account retweeted messages supporting Hitler, called for “white revolution” and made anti-Semitic and homophobic comments. Kuhn-Fricker reportedly made the principal of the teens’ school aware of the account last week.

“I would feel a little bad reporting him if his online access was to basically be a normal teen, but he is a monster, and I have no pity for people like that,” Kuhn-Fricker allegedly said in the email, according to a friend who provided the message to the Post. “He made these choices. He is spreading hate.”

Her daughter was so upset that she was to stop seeing her boyfriend that she refused to eat. However, Kuhn told the Post that the family staged an intervention with her granddaughter on Wednesday, where she eventually agreed to end the relationship.

A detective told Kuhn that the couple went to check on the teenager in the early hours of Friday morning and discovered the boyfriend in their daughter’s room. A confrontation ensued, with Fricker telling the teen to get out and never come back. The suspect then shot both parents before turning the gun on himself and shooting himself in the head, according the detective’s account.