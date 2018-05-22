Three teenage girls in Ohio hid in a locked bathroom as their stepfather went on a murderous rampage, fatally shooting their mother and older sister before killing himself with the same gun.

PEOPLE confirms that police in Springfield, Ohio, believe Eric Sirons, 56, used a handgun to shoot and kill his wife, Jennifer Sirons, 49, and his stepdaughter, Andrea Heiser, 21.

A motive has not been released by Springfield Police Chief Lee Graf, who briefed reporters on the May 15 incident. But court records confirm that Eric had initiated divorce proceedings last month.

A mutual restraining order barring the husband and wife from contacting each other was recently granted by a judge.

Eric Sirons was the membership director for the Chamber of Greater Springfield while Jennifer Sirons was the chief financial officer for the Clark County Juvenile Court.

Heiser was enrolled at Wright State University, where she was studying statistics.

During the murder-suicide, Jennifer Sirons’ other three daughters huddled in a locked bathroom and called 911.

All three survived the ordeal uninjured.

Andrea Heiser/Facebook

Graf called the murder-suicide “a senseless tragedy.”

Randy Heiser, Andrea’s father, spoke to FOX45, and said his late daughter was “a great kid.”

Heiser continued: “Outgoing, loved everybody. Somebody you wanted to be around. Almost too perfect.”

Heiser tells FOX45 his surviving daughters told him Sirons pulled out a gun on May 15, and announced it was only a pellet gun.

He then “started laughing and shot my daughter,” Heiser said, “and then started laughing hysterically and then shot my ex-wife. I never thought anything like this would happen, but I always knew there was something different about him. Laughed about it. That’s what’s killing me.”