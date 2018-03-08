Teen Who Helped Sex Trafficking Victims Allegedly Murdered by Man Who Claims She Was a Prostitute

A man allegedly confessed to brutally killing a 19-year-old who he claimed was a prostitute.

John F. Gillum, 29, walked into a Milwaukee police station on Sunday and told police he had sexually assaulted, stabbed and beaten Morgan Huennekens, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

He was charged with first-degree intentional murder and second-degree sexual assault on Wednesday. He was also charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault in connection with her beating death, according to Fox 6 Now.

Prior to her death, Huennekens was dedicated to raising awareness and helping sex trafficking victims and women and children, according to her GoFundMe page.

Gillum reportedly arrived at the police station and allegedly said, “he was there to turn himself in for a homicide,” claiming he had “killed a prostitute at his home” before placing her body in a shed in his backyard.

Gillum allegedly claimed he had “lost control and killed her with a knife and pipe.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Morgan Huennekens

Police found Huennekens’ body wrapped in blankets with two belts around her, Fox 6 now reported.

While being interviewed by investigators, Gillum said he allegedly met Huennekens a few days before her death and that they had been messaging about “having sex for money,” according to KTLA.

He allegedly claimed Huennekens was discussing the price of sex when she said she would leave if he didn’t pay.

Police allege Gillum said he punched her in the face before tying her up, the outlet reported. He allegedly then said they had sex when he “took a knife and stabbed her in the neck,” adding he “remembered from watching movies how to stab someone,” according to KTLA.

John Gillum

Police interviewed Gillum again the following day, and he allegedly said he argued with her about $160 for sex acts, claiming he had only $200 and Huennekens didn’t have $40 in change.

• For more compelling true crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

Police said Gillum’s claimed Huennekens “begged for her life” adding he “should’ve been smarter about” her death.

A GoFundMe was created to raise funds for Huennekens’ memorial. The page said Huennekens founded an organization in 2015, Mother’s and Daughter’s with Purpose, to improve women’s lives.

“Her heart shined like the stars, and she had dreams of fighting for the voiceless and protecting women’s rights,” her friend said on the GoFundMe page. “Today, we are not asking for you to donate out of sorrow and pain, but in the memory and honor of Morgan’s memory and drive to stand for women.”

A majority of the funds raised will be donated toward organizations dedicated to helping the Flint water crisis and feeding homeless women and children.