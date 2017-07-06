A 14-year-old Ohio girl was fatally shot early Wednesday morning by a stray bullet while she was in her home, PEOPLE confirms.

Mackenna Kronenberger was in her bedroom when a dispute broke out outside of her Dayton home, the Dayton Daily News reports. Shots were fired, and one bullet broke through her bedroom window and struck her in the chest.

“What happened to just talking? Why does everyone have to resort to violence?” said Lt. Gregg Gaby of the Dayton Police Department at a press conference.

Gaby called Kronenberger an “innocent bystander,” Fox8 Cleveland reports.

Jail records obtained by PEOPLE confirm authorities have taken two suspects into custody.

Dylan Angel, 18, was arrested on suspicion of murder. He’s in police custody and has no scheduled court appearance yet.

Jason Tidwell, 18, has been charged with tampering with evidence and possessing weapons while on probation. He’s scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

It was not immediately clear if either suspect had retained an attorney.

Gaby said that more people could be charged in the incident and that Angel or Tidwell could face more charges, reports the Dayton Daily News.

Gaby confirmed to the Dayton Daily News that there was a family relationship between Tidwell and Kronenberger. Some social media accounts list Tidwell as her brother.

The Dayton Daily News reports that Tidwell and Angel had been friends but were on opposite sides of this alleged dispute.

Kronenberger had just completed her freshman year at Carroll High School.

Please join us in mourning the loss of current student Mackenna Kronenberger. pic.twitter.com/abGg86Kb73 — Carroll High School (@carrollpatriots) July 5, 2017

Carroll High School principal Matt Sableski told the Dayton Daily News that Kronenberger was a “nice kid,” and that she “will be missed dearly” by everyone at her high school.

Neighbor Cheyenne Morningstar described the victim to the Dayton Daily News as sweet and shy.

“It’s too young, it’s really too young,” Morningstar said.