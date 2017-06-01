Illinois Teenager Charged in Stabbing Death of Uber Driver

A teenage girl was charged as an adult in the murder of an Uber driver on Wednesday in Lincolnwood, Illinois, PEOPLE confirms.

Eliza Wasni, 16, faces a first-degree murder charge and was denied bail. Wasni was picked up by Grant Nelson, 34, early Tuesday morning after she had allegedly stolen a knife and machete from a Walmart in Skokie, the Attorney General’s office confirmed to PEOPLE.

Wasni attacked Nelson from the back seat, PEOPLE confirms.

The teenager was found by police holding both weapons, NBC Chicago reports. Police told the news station Wasni chose Nelson as a random victim and that she had to be tased by police after being repeatedly asked to drop the weapons.

Lincolnwood police told the Lincolnwood Review there was a report “of a male screaming for help” and that Nelson was found with multiple stab wounds.

He told police that he had been stabbed by a female passenger and died later at Presence St. Francis Hospital, according to the Review.

Nelson’s sister, Alex, told NBC Chicago that her brother will be missed.

“I want people to know Grant was a good person,” she said. “He was not a vindictive person. He was not a cruel person. He didn’t deserve this fate.”