Teen Boy Calls 911 After Father Allegedly Kills His Mother and Older Brother

Police say it fell to a 15-year-old boy to call 911 after his father allegedly fatally shot his mother and older brother on Thursday in their Florida home, PEOPLE confirms.

The father, Hector Collazo, 57, allegedly told police that he killed his 57-year-old wife, Caryn, and his stepson, Zachary Humelsine, 25, after they attacked him with a knife in their Orlando home, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE.

The teen ran from the house and called 911, police say. Collazo surrendered when police arrived and has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder with a firearm.

Neighbors called the incident “devastating,” noting that violence seldom occurs in their “family friendly” community, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

“This is a tight-knit community,” Julie Orer, who lives just two doors down from the family on Lake Champlain Drive, told the Sentinel. “[Collazo] was always the first to say ‘hello.’ ”

Collazo placed his own call to police before they arrived, telling authorities that his wife and son had threatened him. But the teen boy had a different story, according to the police report.

The boy said he was in the bathroom when he heard a crash in his parents’ bedroom. He went to investigate and Humelsine allegedly told the boy that Collazo had pushed his mother to the floor and closed the bedroom door.

The teen told police that he knocked on the bedroom door and heard his mother shouting for him to call the police. But he added that his father allegedly told him not to call 911 because “Caryn had only fallen.”

That’s when Humelsine grabbed a kitchen knife and told his little brother to move out of the way.

“Shortly thereafter, [the teen] heard a gunshot and Caryn cry out,” according to the police report.

“He then saw [Collazo] point the gun at [Humelsine] and shoot him multiple times,” the report alleges.

Police found the woman suffering a gunshot wound in the master bedroom and found Humelsine suffering several gunshot wounds in the dining room area.

Collazo is being held at the Orange County Jail without bail. The man spoke with crisis negotiators for up to 10 minutes before surrendering, the Sentinel reports.

It was not immediately clear if he had entered a plea or retained an attorney.