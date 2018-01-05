16-Year-Old Girl Was Allegedly Held Captive, Had Head Shaved in 'Torture Chamber' in Mass. Home

Criminal charges have been filed in Massachusetts against four people, accused of holding a 16-year-old girl against her will for hours inside an Auburn home, where they allegedly duct taped her to a chair before burning her with lit cigarettes and shaving her head, PEOPLE confirms.

An Auburn police spokesman tells PEOPLE the girl was also sexually assaulted during the ordeal, which allegedly began on Christmas Day, after two of the suspects picked her up in Leominster, Massachusetts.

The police spokesman says the teen, who is 16, had run away from New Jersey.

The teen was rescued from a room inside the home’s basement on Dec. 27, 2017, after detectives received tips from two informants about a girl needing help.

A police spokesman confirms that officers characterized the room as a “torture chamber” while testifying Wednesday during a hearing on Worcester for the four defendants — Yuleny Ortiz, Yariel Torres-Abee, Krystal Lugo, and Christopher Lugo.

Police found the girl next to a bag containing the hair from her head.

The spokesman says the matter remains under investigation.

According to police, the suspects accused the alleged victim of helping to organize a robbery for drugs at the home involving two unidentified men on Dec. 27. After the two men left, Krystal Lugo allegedly forced the teen outside, where the two fought in sub-freezing temperatures.

Determined to learn the names of the men, the four defendants allegedly interrogated the teen — at times, even threatening her with a machete.

The teen alleged that Torres-Abee shaved her head, the spokesman confirms. All four suspects are alleged to have participated in the torture.

Inside the home, police allegedly found marijuana, packaging materials, duct tape with hair on it, knives, and an iron, among other items.

Krystal Lugo, 23, of Webster, is charged with kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery and larceny under $250. Her brother, Christopher Lugo, 19, is charged with kidnapping, rape and drug to confine.

Torres-Abee, 22, of Southbridge, is charged with kidnapping and assault and battery while Ortiz, 19, of Auburn, is charged with kidnapping only.

All four are being held without bail. None has entered pleas to the charges they face.

Lawyers for the defendants could not be reached for comment.