Former Teacher & His Twin Accused of Trying to Build Bombs and Paying Students to Help Make Them

A former New York City high school teacher and his twin brother have been charged with attempting to make explosives by paying students to extract gunpowder from fireworks.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, FBI and the New York Police Department confirmed Thursday that Christian and Tyler Toro, 27, were charged in connection with stockpiling explosive materials and the manufacture of destructive devices at their Bronx residence.

Christian was a teacher at Harlem High School but resigned after a student called in a bomb threat on Dec. 4, according to the complaint released by the Department of Justice.

Officials said a student was arrested for making the bomb threat but the incident sparked an investigation into Christian after Tyler returned Christian’s school-issued laptop and a technician allegedly found a book about explosives on the computer. The high school alerted law enforcement, the complaint said.

Christian allegedly told authorities he did not mean to download the manual, and that he had discovered it while researching the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, according to the Washington Post.

On Thursday, authorities claim they found 30 pounds of chemicals and household materials used to create explosives in the Toro twins’ apartment bedroom. According to the complaint, a handwritten note in a backpack read: “Under the full moon the small ones will know terror”.

A handwritten diary, which the complaint alleges belonging to Tyler, contained the statement: “We are twin Toros strike us now, we will return with nano-thermite.”

FBI agents had recently interviewed some Harlem High School students who revealed that Christian had paid at least two of them $50 an hour to dismantle fireworks and extract the gunpowder, according to the complaint.

“We get daily reminders of the threats arrayed against us, but what we’re seeing here in this case already is some good people stepped forward with information,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday evening. “There is no imminent threat to New York City at this time.”

Neither suspect was known to counter-terrorism investigators prior to the investigation that began in December, according to NYPD deputy commissioner John Miller.