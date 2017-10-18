Teacher, 32, Arrested on Sex Charges After Student Allegedly Brags About Sleeping with Her

Police in Beaumont, California, reportedly continue to investigate a high school teacher who was arrested last month after allegedly having sex with an underage student.

Samantha Lee Ciotta, 32, was taken into custody on Sept. 20, PEOPLE confirms.

The Beaumont High School teacher was charged with unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and oral copulation with a person under the age of 18 in connection with an alleged relationship with a student, Beaumont police said at the time.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Ciotta was also the head cheerleading coach at Beaumont High.

Police said in September that they “believe that there may be other victims,” and they urged anyone with information to come forward. (They declined to comment further to PEOPLE.)

Other details about the investigation were not released. But according to one local report published this week, Ciotta’s arrest came after she was allegedly seen in a Snapchat video with two shirtless minors while wearing only a shirt and her underwear.

A student who allegedly saw the clip on Snapchat in August asked the student who had posted it if “Mrs. Ciotta” was the one in the footage, Patch reports, citing documents it obtained.

The student who posted the video responded that it was her and bragged about their alleged sexual relationship, according to Patch.

Police alleged in September that “the victim recently disclosed to detectives there has been unlawful sexual intercourse occurring for the past few months by a teacher who works at the Beaumont High School.”

“The investigation further revealed there were inappropriate communications between the teacher and student through various messaging platforms,” police continued.

Police said Ciotta was placed on leave by the Beaumont Unified School District during the course of their investigation.

According to Patch, police continue to investigate.

Ciott’s employment status was not immediately clear on Wednesday, and the district did not return a message seeking comment.

The mother-of-two posted bail and was released one day her arrest in September, Patch reports.

It was unclear if Ciotta has entered a plea to her charges or retained an attorney. PEOPLE could not immediately reach her directly, and she declined to comment to Patch.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 3.

Ciotta allegedly became involved with the student after he started at Beaumont High as a 14-year-old freshman in August 2015, the same time she started as a teacher, according to Patch.

Ciotta’s husband, who filed for divorce on Oct. 4 and was granted temporary sole custody of the couple’s children, nonetheless told the outlet that she is “a great mother … and that myself and her family are very supportive of her.”

“I know you likely want to paint a negative picture that will get many readers to your site,” he said, “but don’t forget there are always multiple sides to a story.”