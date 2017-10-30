Teacher’s Aide Who Sexually Assaulted Two Teen Boys Texted, ‘Maybe Jail Isn’t the Worst Thing’

A former teacher’s aide in Wisconsin has been convicted of sexually assaulting two teenage boys at two different schools, PEOPLE confirms.

On Wednesday, Kimberly Gersonde, 24, pleaded no contest to two felony counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff, according to online court records. The victims were 16.

Gersonde initially faced six felony counts, but as part of a plea agreement, the court dismissed four charges of child enticement, the records state.

Gersonde became sexually involved with one of the students after giving him a sticky note with her phone number on it, according to the criminal complaint obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. According to the complaint, when he tried to break up with her, “she began continually pestering him and calling/texting him constantly.”

Gersonde, who was arrested on May 30, will be sentenced on Dec. 13, according to online court records. She is free on bail until then.

Breaking Up with Gersonde Was ‘Difficult’

In May, police began investigating Gersonde, who resigned from her job as an aide on May 19, according to the complaint.

On May 25, one of the victims, a student at Menomonee Falls High School, told police he met Gersonde in the fall of 2015 while picking up his brothers from elementary school, according to the complaint.

Gersonde worked for a company that provided after school care for students, the complaint states.

He said after she gave him her phone number, they kept in touch by phone and would also spend time driving in her car, according to the complaint.

He said they would kiss but that “nothing sexual happened until August of 2016,” according to the complaint.

When she moved to a new apartment in Menomonee Falls, he said he would visit her and would sometimes “spend the night over there,” the complaint says. He said they had sex nine times and that he was a “willing participant.”

But when he tried to end the relationship, “it was difficult,” the complaint states, describing her “pestering” calls and text messages.

He cut off contact with her when he blocked her number, according to the complaint.

Teacher’s Text: ‘Maybe Jail Isn’t The Worst Thing in the World’

On May 18, the second victim, a student at St. Francis High School, told police he met Gersonde during a school period she monitored, according to the complaint.

After the two began emailing and communicating on Twitter, Gersonde came to his sports tryout on or about April 29 and waited for him in her car, the complaint states.

After she kissed him, she “promised to send him her address,” the complaint states. He said he went to her apartment later that night and they had sex, and did so again on May 5 after a sporting event, the complaint states.

The complaint includes text messages between the two after Gersonde found out she was being investigated.

Defendant: “I’m under investigation.”

Victim: “Did you delete the stuff?”

Defendant: “Yes but I think they can still check what’s been deleted.”

Defendant: “I know I’m screwed.”

Victim: “Idk maybe not since I’ve lied so much for you and he was believing me.”

Victim: “wtf I won’t turn you in why would I do that … I like you and like talking to you I don’t

wanna see you get in trouble.”

Defendant: “Maybe jail isn’t the worst thing in the world.”

PEOPLE’s calls for comment to the district attorney and to Gersonde’s attorneys were not immediately returned.