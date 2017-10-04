One of the youngest 527 concertgoers injured during Sunday’s deadly Las Vegas shooting is hoping to reunite with the stranger who helped save her life.

Taylor Stovall, 17, was shot in the arm during the horrific attack at the Route 91 Harvest outdoor country music festival, which left 58 people dead.

The bullet just missing her chest, she was brought to safety by a Good Samaritan named Parker. Now, as she recovers at the University Medical Center in Nevada, she’s hoping to thank Parker herself — if someone can help connect them.

“[Taylor] doesn’t know how to find him,” Today anchor Savannah Guthrie wrote on Instagram Wednesday, captioning a selfie with Stovall. “And here is something that gave me a lump in my throat. She has a brother named Parker. What are the chances her saving angel has the same name?”

RELATED: Jack Beaton Died on His Wedding Anniversary Shielding His Wife From Bullets During Las Vegas Shooting

Guthrie has experience bringing victims of the Vegas shooting back together with the heroes who saved them. On Tuesday’s Today, the 45-year-old journalist united Tom McIntosh — a concertgoer who had been shot in the leg after helping his wife over the outdoor venue’s wall — with James Lawson, the stranger who saved his life when he tapped into his Army Reserves training to apply a makeshift tourniquet from McIntosh’s belt.

“I wouldn’t have made it,” McIntosh said in the emotional segment, before the surprise reunion.

“There was dozens and dozens of other concertgoers doing the same thing,” Lawson said. “They couldn’t leave anyone behind — they were running back towards the fire to help people. Hundreds of stories like this one.”

RELATED VIDEO: Las Vegas Shooting Victim Saved Wife’s Life Before He Was Killed

Meanwhile, authorities in Las Vegas are still searching for a motive for 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, of Mesquite, Nevada — the gunman who opened fire Sunday night on the crowd of more than 22,000 from his 32nd-floor hotel room at the nearby Mandalay Bay Hotel.

When authorities entered Paddock’s room, they found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no connection between the shooting and international terrorism, according to the FBI.

For an ongoing list of victims and their stories, click here.

How to Help

Friends and family are asked to report missing people believed to be connected to the shooting using the hotline 1-800-536-9488.

Anyone with photo or video evidence of the shooting is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

A victims’ fund has been started on GoFundMe by Steve Sisolak, the Clark County, Nevada, commission chair. Other groups providing relief include the local chapter of the American Red Cross and the National Compassion Fund.