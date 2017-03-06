Second Man Arrested In Case of Georgia Teacher and Beauty Queen Missing Since 2005

A second arrest has been made in the disappearance of Tara Grinstead, a popular high school history teacher and former beauty queen who vanished from her Georgia home on Oct. 22, 2005.

Bo Dukes, 32, allegedly helped murder suspect Ryan Alexander Duke hide Grenstead’s body in 2005, according to arrest warrants obtained by PEOPLE in a case that had gone cold for more than a decade.

He has been charged with concealing a death, evidence tampering and hindering the apprehension of a criminal. He was arrested on Friday afternoon, and has been released on $16,700 bond. He has yet to enter a plea.

According to the warrant, prosecutors believe Dukes “did unlawfully conceal the death of Tara Grinstead.” Another warrant says that he “did knowingly destroy physical evidence, that being the body of Tara Grinstead.” The warrants allege that Dukes helped hide Grinstead’s body at a pecan farm near her home.

Prosecutors believe that Ryan Alexander Duke, 33, was the one who actually murdered Grinstead. Arrest warrants obtained by PEOPLE allege the crime took place during a burglary, and that Duke used his hands to kill Grinstead. Afterward, the warrants allege, he removed her body to cover up his crime. Prosecutors believe that Bo Dukes helped him.

Ryan Duke has been charged with murder, burglary, aggravated assault, murder and concealment of a body. He has not yet entered a plea, and it is unclear if he has retained an attorney.

Despite the similar last names, the two suspects are unrelated, although they both attended Irwin County High School, where Grinstead taught.

Classmate Brittany Parks tells PEOPLE that the men were friends in high school. “They sat together at lunch and hung out together after school,” she says. “There aren’t a lot of people here, so everybody knows everybody. They weren’t the most popular kids, but they weren’t unpopular, either. They were just kind of there.”

Dukes has had previous legal troubles. In 2012, Dukes was working as a unit supply specialist in the U.S. Army. According to Federal Court documents obtained by PEOPLE, he was charged with conspiring to steal nearly $150,000 worth of property from the Army. A statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office alleged that he had ordered tools, cameras and televisions to be directly shipped to his house.

In April 2013, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy. A judgement obtained by PEOPLE states that he was sentenced to 27 months in jail, followed by 3 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $134,328.38 in restitution.

A spokesman for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation tells PEOPLE that authorities are “still investigating” Grinstead’s disappearance, and won’t disclose whether there are any additional suspects. Grinstead’s body has yet to be found.

Dukes has not yet entered a plea; he returns to court later this month. He did not return PEOPLE’s call for comment.