Mayor Tells Tampa Police Hunting Serial Killer to ‘Bring His Head to Me’ as New Footage of Person of Interest is Released

“Bring his head to me, all right?”

Those were the words Mayor Bob Buckhorn uttered to Tampa Police officers on Wednesday during a roll call in the Seminole Heights neighborhood that has been terrorized by three murders, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

“Let’s go get it done,” Buckhorn added.

Police released new surveillance video that was taken the night of the first shooting in Tampa, Florida, on Oct. 9, depicting a man – described by authorities as a person of interest – dressed in a hooded sweatshirt running away from the neighborhood within seconds of the murder.

The video depicts an individual appearing to flip through his phone with his right hand while walking along an empty street.

Within a minute of the video, the person is seen running in long strides down the street.

Interim Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said detectives want to talk to the person in the video.

“I’ve come up with four reasons why this person is running,” he said, according to the Sentinel. “One, they may be late for dinner. Two, they’re out exercising. Three, they heard gunshots. And number four, they just murdered Benjamin Mitchell.”

Mitchell, 22, was killed at approximately 9 p.m on Oct. 9 while waiting at a bus stop near his home. He was the first of the three people who have been killed in the area.

Three victims, who did not have an apparent link to each other, were killed within a half mile of each other.

Mitchell, was shot and killed while waiting at a bus stop near his home. He was alone at the time, and had no criminal background.

Two days later, Monica Caridad Hoffa, 32, was shot and killed ten blocks away. Her body was found in a grassy plot of land owned by the city of Tampa. “Her life was taken from her with no motive,” her family wrote in an online obituary.

On October 19, the third victim, Anthony Taino Naiboa was shot just 100 yards away from where Mitchell was killed. Naiboa, 20, had autism and had accidentally taken the wrong bus home from work. At a vigil for Naiboa on Sunday evening, his father, Anthony, shared his anguish. “They killed him just for nothing,” he told the mourners. “Like he’s not a human, like he’s nothing.”

Amid fears of more deaths, police are now escorting children to school bus stops in the morning, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Officers received a list of neighborhood bus stops and pick-up times from the Tampa Police Department on Monday to watch out over students. They will also be watching over students who walk to school.

Buckhorn stressed a strong relationship between citizens, the city and the police.

“That person in that video knows something, or saw something or was involved in something,” he said. “If that was just someone who happened to be out there… the no-snitch culture has to stop. All you’re doing is protecting the killer. You decide which side you’re on. You’re on the side of good or you’re on the side of evil.”