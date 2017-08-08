Daughter of Famed Ballet Dancer and Choreographer Arrested in Alleged String of Maine Burglaries

Police in Maine arrested a Manhattan socialite after she allegedly went on a crime spree with a friend, stealing money from three companies in Camden, reports say.

Talicia Martins, 21, was arrested on Aug. 3 and booked into the Knox County jail where she was charged with burglary and theft, a Knox County Sheriff’s Office official tells PEOPLE. She was released on $1,500 cash bail just hours later.

Martins is the daughter of Darci Kistler, a former principal dancer with the New York City Ballet, and Danish choreographer Peter Martins.

Police allege Martins and 20-year-old Jacob Flanagan broke into the Francine Bistro, Camden Cone and The Smoothie Shack, breaking windows and doors, on July 30 into the early hours of the next day, Camden police said in a statement.

The pair, both from Manhattan, allegedly stole more than $1,000 in cash, according to the statement. Flanagan was arrested on Aug. 4 and held for just a few hours before being released on $1,500 cash bail, the spokesperson says.

Flanagan, who used to live in Camden, is charged with burglary, theft and trespassing.

Surveillance footage of the two posted by Camden police showed Flanagan and Martins dressed in all black as they walked on a sidewalk. Flanagan appeared to briefly inspect a car before moving on.

Martins is no stranger to the spotlight. She has taken to many red carpets with her distinguished parents and even penned a post for Teen Vogue in 2015 titled How I Took a Year Off Before Starting College, and Why You Should Too.

Peter Martins did not respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.