Family of Former Tennessee Teacher Accused of Kidnapping Student: ‘We Just Want You to Come Home’

The family of the former Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old student last month is speaking out about the husband and father who abandoned them.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Tad Cummins‘ daughter, Erica Osborne, 29, asks her dad to come home.

“No matter where you are, daddy, no matter what you’ve done, we just want you to come home,” she said. “We miss you so much. We’re here for you, no matter what anytime, any place, anywhere.”

Ashlee Connor, 26, said she’d like to remind her father about a particular Bible verse he taught them growing up.

“There’s one thing that he’s reminded us for our entire life,” Connor said. “And that’s Romans 8:28, and that’s, ‘God uses all things for the glory of those that love the Lord and are called according to his purposes’ and that means even this.”

On March 13, Cummins allegedly kidnapped his student, Elizabeth Thomas, after last being seen at a local restaurant. She was reported missing by her family later that afternoon.

Cummins’ wife, Jill, filed for divorce in early April after 31 years of marriage. She told ABC News that Cummins was “my everything, he was my best friend.”

“It was, to me, the perfect marriage,” she added. “We had everything we ever wanted, two beautiful kids, beautiful grandkids, and I really truly believed that he loved me.”

The full interview with Cummins’ wife and daughters airs Friday on Good Morning America.