PEOPLE Explains: Sydney Loofe's Disappearance and Death in Nebraska After Tinder Date

For three weeks, frustrated Nebraska authorities searched for Sydney Loofe, turning up no trace of the missing 24-year-old student from Lincoln. But on Monday, there was a sad development in the ongoing investigation.

Police announced Tuesday that a body they believe is Loofe’s was found the day before in rural Clay County. They expect forensic to positively identify the remains before the weekend.

No arrests have been made, but two people have been named “persons of interest” by police. Here are four things you should know about the Sydney Loofe case.

1. Loofe Vanished After Going on a Tinder Date with a Woman — Who Is Now a Person of Interest

According to police, Loofe was reported missing on Nov. 16, after failing to show up for her shift at a Lincoln home improvement store.

Detectives say that on the day she went missing, Loofe had plans to meet up with a woman she had met through a dating app. Her family told police she sent a friend a message on Snapchat before the date.

Her friends became worried when they were unable to contact her the next morning.

2. Police Have Found ‘Evidence of Foul Play’

During a press conference Tuesday, Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said that “analysis of digital evidence” led investigators to what they suspect are Loofe’s remains. Late Monday evening, Loofe’s parents took to Facebook to reveal their daughter’s body was found.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we share this most recent update with you all,” their post read. “Please continue to pray for Sydney and our entire family. May God grant eternal rest unto thee. We love you Sydney.”

According to Bliemeister, investigators have uncovered “evidence of foul play”, but authorities have not yet confirmed that her apparent death was a homicide.

Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell Lincoln Police Department

3. Persons of Interest Have Denied Involvement in Loofe’s Disappearance

A man and a woman identified as roommates Bailey Boswell, 23, and Aubrey Trail, 51, have been named as persons of interest in Loofe’s case, but they have said they had nothing to do with her disappearance.

They shared a video in late November titled, “our side of the story.” Neither has been charged in connection to Loofe’s case, but they are both in custody of authorities on unrelated charges, according to jail records.

Boswell has confirmed through social media she met Loofe on Tinder, a dating app. She said in videos posted online she met Loofe twice, and dropped her off after their second date.

“I haven’t heard from her since,” Boswell said in one video. “I just want the family to know that I’m truly sorry and I didn’t have anything to do with this and I hope that Sydney is found very soon. She is a sweet, amazing girl.”

4. Investigators Mum On Motive

On Tuesday, Bliemeister deflected questions from reporters about how Loofe died and would not comment on a motive for the possible killing.

He told reporters police believe Trail and Boswell were “two of the last people with her prior to her disappearance.” Trail, he added, has been talking to investigators.

“It is an ongoing investigation, and will be a thorough investigation so we can provide an accurate account of what happened to Sydney,” Bliemeister said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 402-441-6000.