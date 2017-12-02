Suspected Remains of Army Captain and Her Dog Found in Shallow Grave Following Her Ex's Arrest

The suspected remains of a retired army captain and her dog have been found, following the arrest of her ex-husband, according to the police.

On Friday, the Ontario Police Department announced in a press release obtained by PEOPLE that they had discovered the “suspected remains of Julia Jacobson and her dog Boogie” in a “shallow grave” in the Cactus City area of southern California.

Back in October, Jacobson’s ex-husband Dalen Ware was taken into custody on suspicion of murder after Jacobson was reported missing last month. The Ontario Police Department said on Friday that Ware had help lead them to the area where the remains were found and that he was cooperating with police.

Detective Melissa Ramirez of the Ontario Police Department previously told PEOPLE that they believe the 37-year-old — who was last seen and heard from on Sept. 2 — died a “violent” death.

Less than a week after her disappearance, Jacobson’s car was found abandoned near her home. Evidence collected from the car confirmed that the San Diego resident had been killed, Ramirez added

Ramirez also told PEOPLE that Jacobson and Ware divorced in 2015 and in an interview with NBC, Jacobson’s family described their relationship as “tumultuous.”