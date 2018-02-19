A Minnesota man listening to the police scanner in his home overheard reports of a head-on crash that killed his wife, who was a 911 dispatcher on her way to work Saturday night, PEOPLE confirms.

Daniel Bixby did not know the victim’s identity until State Patrol troopers knocked on his door about two hours after the 8 p.m. crash, which authorities blamed on a wrong-way driver suspected of driving while intoxicated.

Jenna Bixby, 30, died in the collision on Highway 252 in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey confirmed in a Tweet. “She was an extraordinary person,” he wrote.

Her Hyundai Elantra was struck by a Toyota Sequoia driven by a 72-year-old, reports CBS Minnesota.

“Alcohol is suspected to be a factor with the wrong way driver,” the Minnesota State Patrol said in a statement.

The other driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital but was not immediately charged, according to Minnesota Public Radio.

The voice of an officer at the scene described the victim’s condition over the scanner as “not breathing, unresponsive,” according to the Star Tribune.

“A few of us were listening at the same tine last night and messaging back and forth,” Andrew Williams, who heads two online scanner monitoring groups in the area, told the newspaper. “Maybe two hours later, Dan sent a message on the board that troopers came and told him it was his wife. Yeah, it’s tough.”

“Minneapolis’ Emergency Communications staff work day and night to keep people safe,” the Minneapolis mayor’s statement said. “As a 911 dispatcher, that’s what Jenna Bixby did for years — and what she was on her way to do at City Hall when her life was tragically taken.”

Bixby’s husband wrote on Facebook: “Please know that I never stopped loving you with all my heart, and I will never stop loving you.”