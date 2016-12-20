Suspect Released in Berlin Truck Attack That Killed 12: Reports

German officials have released the suspect detained after a truck plowed into a crowd at a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday, killing 12 and injuring 48, CNN reports.

A statement by Germany’s general prosecutor said, “The investigations thus far have not produced sufficient evidence against the suspect.”

Prior to the release of the suspect, who officials said was likely an asylum-seeker, Berlin Police President Klaus Kandt had told reporters officials weren’t “able to confirm” that they had the right suspect, according to the Associated Press.

Kandt had previously added that it’s possible the actual attacker is at large, the Washington Post reports.

Berlin police said Tuesday morning that the incident was “a suspected terrorist attack,” although officials have not officially declared the incident as such, the New York Times reports.

The truck jumped the sidewalk at the Christmas market in Breitscheidplatz at around 8 p.m, the Times reports. A passenger in the truck, identified as a Polish man, was found dead in the cab of the vehicle.

Ariel Zurawksi, the owner of the Polish truck company, told Polish CNN affiliate TVN 24 that the truck was likely hijacked, noting that the usual driver of the truck was not behind the wheel.

De Maiziere noted that the dead passenger appeared to have been fatally shot, but officials have not found the weapon used, CNN reports.