Authorities Fear Suspect in Deaths of 2 Women Could Have Other Victims: ‘There Could Always Be’ More

Police in Texas allege a 23-year-old man killed two women since April and say there may be more victims, PEOPLE learns.

On Friday, Reginald Gerard Kimbro, 23, was charged with capital murder in the death of Megan Getrum, 36, whose body was found floating in a lake earlier in May.

Kimbro has also been charged with killing 22-year-old Molly Matheson, whose body was found in her Fort Worth apartment by her mother on April 10. Like Getrum, Matheson had been raped and strangled.

Police believe Kimbro’s arrest could lead to the discovery of more victims.

“Where there was one, there turned out to be two, so there could always be a potential of three,” Office David Tiley of the Plano Police Department tells PEOPLE.

During their investigation into the killings, authorities learned of three other previous violent incidents allegedly involving Kimbro, an arrest warrant obtained by PEOPLE states.

In 2012, the warrant states, a woman reported to Plano police that Kimbro allegedly forced her to take her clothes off before raping her. He allegedly choked her and covered her mouth and nose with his hands. No arrests were made, according to the warrant.

In 2014, Kimbro was arrested by South Padre Island police when he allegedly choked and raped a woman after she told him she didn’t want to have sex with him. Through a sexual assault exam performed on the alleged victim, Kimbro’s DNA was identified. However, the Brownsville District Attorney’s Office did not prosecute the case, the warrant states.

On April 14, 2017, Fort Worth police brought Kimbro in for questioning regarding Matheson’s murder. He allegedly admitted to being in Matheson’s apartment the day of her death — the two had dated during college — but denied having sex with her or murdering her, the warrant states.

According to police, Kimbro allegedly left Fort Worth police headquarters angry and went to find his next victim.

That same day, Getrum was seen leaving her Plano home to go for a walk in a local nature preserve. She was never seen alive again.

Her body was found the next day by two hikers in Lake Ray Hubbard, about 30 minutes from her home. Like Matherson, Getrum had been raped and strangled. She died of blunt force injury, neck compression and drowning, the warrant states.

DNA evidence from both murders matched Kimbro, the warrant states.

Days after Kimbro’s arrest in Matheson’s death, a third victim contacted police. The woman told Fort Worth police she and Kimbro dated in 2014 and Kimbro would allegedly strangle her while they had sex.

“Witness 5 stated this would sometimes occur to the point where she would ‘tap out’ and he would not stop,” the warrant alleges. “Witness 5 would then have to remove [Kimbro’s] hands away from her neck because he had ‘gone too far.’ ”

The woman alleged there were “no tender moments” during sex with Kimbro and he once allegedly ” ‘choked’ her as she was taking a nap.”

Tiley says police are now going over unsolved raped and murder cases in both Texas and Arkansas, where Matherson and Kimbro both attended college.

Kimbro is currently behind bars in Fort Worth on bond. It was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney.