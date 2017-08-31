Suspect in 5 Kansas City Killings Allegedly Shot Men at Random While Walking Their Dogs

Authorities in Missouri have arrested a 22-year-old man suspected in the killings of two men who were apparently fatally shot at random while walking their dogs along a popular 17-mile-long bike trail, PEOPLE confirms.

A statement from prosecutors in Missouri’s Jackson County describes Fredrick Scott as “a suspect in other homicides” that have been committed over the past year near the Indian Creek Trail in Kansas City.

All of the victims are white males, the Kansas City Star reports. The paper reports that in 2014, Scott allegedly threatened to shoot up a school and “kill all white people,” according to court records.

Scott has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of armed criminal action. He is being held without bail, and it was unclear Thursday if he has retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The statement alleges Kansas City police detectives connected Scott to the Aug. 13 slaying of Steven Gibbons, 57, and the Aug. 19, 2017 killing of John Palmer, 54.

Police uncovered footage captured by surveillance cameras that allegedly shows Scott following Gibbons off of a bus. “The man following was drinking from an iced tea bottle,” the statement explains. Police recovered that bottle and, through DNA analysis, were allegedly able to connect Scott to a cigarette butt recovered from the scene of Gibbons’ slaying.

Scott’s DNA also allegedly matched genetic material found near Palmer’s remains, according to the statement.

Scott allegedly confessed to shooting Palmer, and said afterwards he dragged his body deep into the woods abutting the trail. He also allegedly admitted to killing Gibbons and allegedly muttered under his breath, “They didn’t see it coming.”

Investigators are working to link Scott to three other open homicides.

Police suspect Scott was involved in the killings of 57-year-old David Lennox, who was killed in late February; Timothy Rice, a homeless man who was shot multiple times in the head on April 4; and Michael Darby, 61, who was fatally shot on May 18.

According to charging documents obtained by PEOPLE, Scott denies having anything to do with Lennox, Rice, and Darby’s killings.

PEOPLE was unable to reach relatives of Scott’s alleged victims.

Police ask that anyone with any information about Scott and his use of guns call (816) 474-TIPS.