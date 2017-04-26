Suspect in Fitbit Murder Case Allegedly Texted Girlfriend Before Killing: ‘See You Tomorrow My Little Love Nugget’

A Connecticut man accused of killing his wife texted his pregnant girlfriend the day before the alleged murder assuring her that he was getting a divorce, police say.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by PEOPLE, Richard Dabate texted his girlfriend on December 22, 2015, “I’ll see you tomorrow my little love nugget,” he allegedly wrote.

The next day, his wife, Connie Dabate, 39, was found dead in the couple’s home.

Richard Dabate, 40, was arrested earlier in April. He is charged with murder, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and providing a false statement. He remains in jail on $1 million bond.

Dabate claims a masked intruder broke into their home on Dec. 23, 2015, tied him up and tortured him – then fatally shot his wife when she arrived, according to the arrest warrant.

Dabate had only “minor injuries” when police arrived at the scene. Connie was found dead in their basement, the warrant said.

Dabate’s attorney did not return PEOPLE’s call for comment.

More than a year after Connie’s death, police say that they were able to track down a key piece of evidence: her Fitbit. According to data gathered from the device, Connie was moving around for nearly an hour after her husband said she was killed, according to court documents.

During his interview with detectives, Dabate admitted to having an extramarital affair that ended in a pregnancy, although he was vague with police as to whether his wife knew about the affair or unplanned pregnancy outside of their marriage, the warrant stated.

He is expected to enter a plea during his next court date on April 27.