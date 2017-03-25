Suspect Calls Local TV Station During High-Speed Police Chase

A Texas woman leading police on a high-speed chase called a local Houston news station while on the run on Friday.

In a video tweeted out by ABC13 Houston, one of the newsroom employees can be seen advising Jessica Latrese Chatman, 37, to pull over and surrender to the police. The journalist on the phone with the suspect assured her that the police would not harm her.

“They’re not going to kill you if you just get out of the car, but you don’t want to hurt anyone else, OK?” the reporter said while on the phone with Chatman.

The chase began in Willis, Texas when police pulled Chatman over because they could not see her rear license plate, according to a report by the news station.

Chatman then took off toward Houston. She revealed to ABC13 that her fears of being killed stemmed during her time in jail. The station says Chatman was incarcerated in December 2013 on a stalking charge and claimed she was mistreated during her time there.

“I’m afraid to go to the Montgomery County jail because they tried to kill me there,” she claimed in a phone interview with ABC13 from jail. “I spent six months in solitary confinement. I swear to God they tortured me.”

The chase ended soon after Chatman called the news station. She pulled over and surrendered to police while surrounded by officers.

No one was injured during the chase, according to ABC13.