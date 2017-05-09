23-Year-Old Suspect in 2016 Arizona Serial Killings Arrested

Police on Monday announced the arrest of a 23-year-old suspect in connection to the Serial Street Shooter case in Arizona in 2016.

Aaron Saucedo was already in custody for a 2015 homicide when he was rebooked on 26 additional felony charges related to the Serial Street Shootings, PEOPLE confirms.

A spokesman for the Phoenix Police Department told PEOPLE his bond for the 2015 homicide was $750,000, but information on his new bond was not immediately available.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, there are now 12 shootings and nine deaths linked to the Serial Street Shooter, including a 12-year-old girl. Police added there were no connections between the victims in the case.

ABC15 reported that evidence collected during a string of Phoenix freeway shootings helped identify Saucedo as a suspect in the shootings.

Saucedo was first taken into custody on April 19 for the murder of 61-year-old Raul Romero, who was shot multiple times on August 16, 2015 in the driveway of his home, according to ABC15. Police linked the murder to the string of shootings.