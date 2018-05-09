Man Accused of Killing Utah Teen, 15, While She Talked on Phone With Mom Is Arrested

The manhunt is over.

Salt Lake City police confirm they have taken Shaun French into custody, and are now considering him the suspect in the slaying of 15-year-old Utah girl Baleigh Bagshaw.

Baleigh was killed on Monday, and French, who was apprehended in Colorado, had been missing ever since.

According to police, Baleigh called her mother on Monday at around 3 p.m., just after arriving home from school. It was something the girl did every day, Sgt. Brandon Shearer of the Salt Lake Police Department told reporters at a press briefing.

While on the phone with Baleigh, the teen’s mother heard the teen being “brutally attacked” in their home, said Shearer. Eventually, the call was lost, police said.

Baleigh Bagshaw Baleigh Bagshaw/Facebook

Shaun French Salt Lake City Police Department

The mother called a neighbor who called 911. Police arrived at the Bagshaw residence to find Baleigh’s lifeless body.

It has not been announced how Bailey died, but Shearer told reporters, “It was a very violent attack.”

A warrant was issued for French’s arrest in the wake of the murder.

The warrant alleges he’d had a previous unlawful sexual encounter with Baleigh, and charges him with unlawful sexual acts with a minor.

Bagshaw’s mother could not be reached for comment.

It was unclear if Bagshaw had entered pleas to the charge he faces, or if he has an attorney.