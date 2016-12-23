Suspect Arrested in Alleged Road Rage Shooting Death of 3-Year-Old Arkansas Boy

An Arkansas man has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 3-year-old boy who was fatally shot through the window of his family’s car in an alleged road rage incident on Saturday, PEOPLE confirms.

Gary Holmes, 33, surrendered to police in Little Rock on Thursday in connection with the death of toddler Acen King, a Little Rock Police Department spokesman confirms to PEOPLE. The boy was killed as he rode in the car with his grandmother and 1-year-old sibling Saturday evening.

Holmes has been charged with capital murder and two counts of terroristic acts as a result of the incident, the spokesman confirms. Holmes pleaded not guilty to the charges and a judge set no bond for the man. It is unclear whether Holmes has an attorney.

Police offered a $400,000 reward for information leading to the man’s arrest, and KTHV reports that law enforcement agencies worked with Holmes’ family to convince Holmes to surrender.

According to police documents obtained by PEOPLE, Holmes was upset because he thought Acen’s grandmother, 47-year-old Kim King-Macon, was following too close behind his car. So, he let King-Macon pass in front of him on Warren Drive.

Holmes allegedly grew angry again when King-Macon “wasn’t moving fast enough” at the stop sign, Little Rock Police Lt. Steve McClanahan said, according to NBC.

“It was raining,” McClanahan previously told PEOPLE. “She was trying to turn. The suspect vehicle honked. She honked back, and then she observed a black male, very generic description, get out with what she thought was a gun.”

“She thought he was going to fire the gun in the air,” he says, before alleging, “He fired in the car. She didn’t know that.”

When Holmes returned to his car, he allegedly told his friends, “That’s what you get for following me around,” referring to King-Macon.

King-Macon did not know little Acen had been shot until she she drove another 10 miles and pulled into the parking lot of a J.C. Penney store, McClanahan said.

“When they got to Penny’s, she realized the child had been shot,” McClanahan says.

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene and Acen was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, where “he died a very short time later,” McClanahan said.

A GoFundMe page has been created for the boy’s family, with the creator identifying the child’s mother as a woman named Gashon.

In a Facebook post, Gashon uploaded a photo of two young children, writing, “In my eyes you will always be right by my side! Acen is on the roll!!!”