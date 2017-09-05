Suspect Allegedly Transported Slain Temple U. Student’s Dead Body in a Lyft Vehicle

A Pennsylvania murder suspect allegedly used a Lyft car service to transport the remains of a Temple University student whose body later was found 140 miles away, a Philadelphia police spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

Joshua Hupperterz, 29, of Hawley, Pennsylvania, was charged Sunday in the death of Jenna Burleigh, 22. The young woman was reported missing Friday by her father. Surveillance footage later showed Burleigh after she left Pub Webb near the Temple campus with Hupperterz at about 2 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Under questioning by police, Hupperterz, a former Temple student, allegedly admitted to “elements of the crime,” Philadelphia Police Capt. John Ryan said at a news conference on Saturday.

In a press release obtained by PEOPLE, Philadelphia Police allege that the suspect admitted to being intoxicated on the night that Burleigh disappeared. “Temple Police Investigators made contact with Mr. Hupperterz by telephone and asked him what he knew about Jenna’s disappearance,” the release says. “Hupperterz informed him that he had been so drunk when he left the bar he had no recollection of who he had been with.”

Inside Hupperterz’s North Philadelphia home near the bar, police allegedly found blood and large quantities of drugs, according to Philly.com.

Ryan said Burleigh was killed in Philadelphia, but her body then was moved to the home of Hupperterz’s mother and stepfather in Jenkintown, and later to his grandmother’s property in Wayne County, 140 miles north of Philadelphia, where it was discovered on Saturday.

Authorities now say that Burleigh’s body was put inside a storage bin before it was transported by a Lyft car service. The Philadelphia police spokeswoman would not tell PEOPLE whether the Lyft driver has been located and interviewed.

Police have not revealed a possible motive, but Ryan told reporters that the alleged murder did not appear to be premeditated. The Wayne County coroner said Burleigh died from the combined effects of strangulation and blunt trauma.

Hupperterz was arraigned early Sunday on charges of murder and abuse of a corpse. He has not yet entered a plea and is being held without bond. It was not immediately clear if he retained an attorney.