Surgeon Who Treated YouTube Shooting Victims Is Frustrated by Gun Violence Epidemic: 'A Serious Problem'

The surgeon who treated the three injured victims of Tuesday’s attack at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California, voiced his frustration with America’s epidemic of gun violence while speaking with the media.

“Once again, we are confronted with the specter of a mass casualty situation,” began Dr. Andre Campbell, an attending trauma surgeon at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center, as reporters held microphones to him.

“This is unfortunate and it continues,” Campbell said. “You’d think that after we’ve seen Las Vegas, Parkland, the Pulse nightclub shooting, that we would see an end to this, but we have not. This is a terrible day in the United States.”

Three people were injured when 39-year-old San Diego woman Nasim Najafi Aghdam opened fire on YouTube’s campus. Long before the attack, Aghdam — a prolific YouTube user — expressed anger over the compensation she had received from the site for her videos views.

Aghdam, a vegan, also made claims online that YouTube employees were purposely suppressing the number of views she was getting for her content. The female shooter died from a gunshot wound believed to be self-inflicted.

“We’ve got a serious problem we need to address,” Campbell said about gun violence. “This is a real problem.”

Dr. Andre Campbell

In recent weeks, Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center has treated a number of gunshot victims, including those from a fatal barbershop shooting.

Campbell — a professor of surgery at the University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine — also criticized the media for ignoring many of the shooting incidents that happen daily.

Nasim Aghdam Nasim Aghdam/Facebook

“Gun violence happens every day throughout the United States. It happens here in San Francisco. It happens in the Bay Area. It happens all over the country,” Campbell said. “But I don’t see you guys out here. I didn’t see all these cameras out here … last week when I was here. That’s the problem, when something like this happens, which is terribly unfortunate, then you guys come out. The reality is we have to deal with this all the time. We have to deal with the families.”

Campbell acknowledged he doesn’t have all the answers, but “at least we’re having a discussion about it nationally.”

According to hospital officials, a 32-year-old woman was listed in serious condition while a 27-year-old woman was listed as fair. A 36-year-old man was in critical condition Tuesday night. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the two women have been released from the hospital and the man’s condition has been upgrade from serious to fair.

Campbell said all three victims were awake and aware of what had happened.

They arrived “shocked like we are … every time these terrible things happen,” he said.

Authorities said there is no evidence that Aghdam knew or specifically targeted the victims.