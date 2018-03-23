Stillborn Twins Found in Suitcase Along Arkansas Road, Woman Arrested

An Arkansas woman was arrested more than a month after the bodies of stillborn twins were discovered in a suitcase along a road, PEOPLE confirms.

Keysheonna Reed, 24, of Wynne, was arrested and charged with two counts of abuse of a corpse, according to a Thursday statement from the Cross County Sheriff’s Office.

The twins, a male and a female, were approximately 32 to 34 weeks along in their gestation period when they were found Feb. 16 along County Road 602 in Wynne, according to the statement. The Arkansas State Crime Lab determined they were stillborn and had no illegal substances in their systems.

Det. Sgt. Jeff Nichols of the sheriff’s office tells PEOPLE that Reed’s relatives were not aware of her alleged pregnancy. Nichols says police identified Reed as the suspect after they received a tip about the origin of the suitcase.

Nicholas responded to the scene and says he and fellow officers were disturbed by it. “When you have kids of your own, it really bothers you,” he says.

Keysheonna Reed Cross County Jail

Reed’s grandmother Lillie Sanders told WREG, “No one knew that she was pregnant, and if I did, I would have encouraged her to go to the doctor.”

Sanders also told the outlet that Reed has other kids, describing her as “a loving mother.”

Reed is currently being held in the Cross County Jail, but jail records do not show a bond amount for her.

Nicholas says she has not retained an attorney and was expected to be arraigned Friday.

Nichols describes Reed’s demeanor as “upset” and says she doesn’t have a prior criminal record.