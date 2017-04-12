Serial Killer Who Murdered Four Women While Wearing GPS Device Speaks Out: What I Did ‘Was Beyond Evil’

Convicted serial killer Steven Dean Gordon is speaking out for the first time since being sentenced to death for killing four women while wearing a GPS tracking device, declaring that he “screwed up.”

Gordon and fellow registered sex offender Frank Cano were both wearing devices when they sexually assaulted and murdered four women in 2013 and 2014. They dumped their bodies in trash bins. “It’s beyond evil,” Gordon tells NBC News in a sneak peek at Friday’s Dateline. “What me and [Cano] did was beyond evil.”

Gordon was sentenced to death for the murders of Kianna Jackson, 20, Josephine Vargas, 34, Martha Anaya, 28, and 21-year-old Jarrae Estepp.

Cano and Gordon, who authorities say lived in a transient camp in the back of a paint and body shop in Anaheim and in Gordon’s Toyota 4Runner, allegedly picked up the women at known prostitution haunts in Santa Ana and Anaheim, California.

Police said Gordon confessed to the slayings and described how he and Cano targeted the women and killed them.

Gordon spent at least two years begging for the death penalty, the Orange County Register reports. He praised a California jury which recommended death in the capital murder trial.

“If you kill four people like this in cold blood you deserve to die,” Gordon told the jurors during his closing argument, the Orange County Register reports.

Now, Gordon tells NBC that his family is “obviously not very happy” about his actions.

“I got a letter from my niece — I love my niece more than anything — and she just said, ‘How could you do that to four women? You guys are evil. You’re disgusting,’ ” Gordon says in the clip.

“It was pretty bad. And I still got it, I read it periodically to keep my mind focused, that I screwed up”

The Dateline interview with Gordon airs Friday at 9 p.m. (ET) on NBC.