House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise Readmitted to Washington Hospital in Serious Condition

House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise is back in the hospital and in serious condition three weeks after he was critically wounded in a mass shooting at a baseball practice ahead of the annual bipartisan Congressional Baseball Game in June.

The D.C. facility where the third-ranking GOP leader in the House, 51, is currently seeking medical treatment released a health update in a statement on Wednesday: “Congressman Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the Intensive Care Unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center due to new concerns for infection. His condition is listed as serious.”

The hospital said it would provide another update on his condition on Thursday.

Following the June 15 shooting at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, Scalise was taken to MedStar Washington Hospital Center where he underwent immediate surgery to sustain injuries and multiple blood transfusions caused by a single rifle shot to the left hip.

On June 19, PEOPLE confirmed that Scalise’s condition was upgraded from critical to serious. Two days later, he was listed as being in fair condition and was released from the ICU on June 22.

Five people were hospitalized, including the suspect and Scalise, when a shooter opened fire on the field where about 25 GOP members of Congress were practicing. Scalise was playing second base, his normal position on the congressional baseball team.

A tradition since 1909, the charity game features Democratic House members playing Republican House members. The Democrats defeated the Republicans in this year’s game, 11-2.