Steve Scalise Has ‘Improved in Last 24 Hours,’ Remains in Critical Condition

Though House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise remains in critical condition, his doctors said Thursday that there is improvement after completing his third surgery in two days.

“Earlier today, Congressman Steve Scalise underwent a second surgery related to his internal injuries and a broken bone in his leg. He remains in critical condition, but has improved in the last 24 hours,” the MedStar Washington Hospital Center said in a statement.

“The Congressman will require additional operations, and will be in the hospital for some time. At the request of the family, we will continue to provide periodic updates,” the statement concluded.

Following a shooting Wednesday morning at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, Scalise was taken to MedStar Washington Hospital Center where he underwent immediate surgery to sustain injuries and multiple blood transfusions caused by a single rifle shot to the left hip.

“The bullet traveled across his pelvis, fracturing bones, injuring internal organs, and causing severe bleeding,” the hospital said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

Five people were hospitalized, including the suspect and Scalise, when a shooter opened fire on the field where about 25 GOP members of Congress were practicing for a game against their Democratic colleagues scheduled for Thursday. Scalise was playing second base, his normal position on the congressional baseball team.

Also hurt but released from hospitals were two Capitol Police officers, David Bailey and Crystal Griner, and House GOP aide Zack Barth. Lobbyist Matt Mika was shot multiple times and critically injured and remained hospitalized. The shooter, identified as 66-year-old James Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police.

As Scalise continues to recover, Democratic and Republican members of Congress resumed their annual charity baseball game on Thursday.