Texas Stepmom Accused of Locking 4-Year-Old in Kennel and Starving and Whipping Him Until He Bled

A Texas couple is accused of locking their 4-year-old son in a kennel, depriving him of water and beating him until he bled on a frequent basis, Shelby County Chief Deputy D.J. Dickerson tells PEOPLE.

Matthew McMahon, 29, and Randa Askew Faust McMahon, 36, were each being held on $200,000 bail before being released when a judge ordered a bail reduction earlier this week, Dickerson says.

Each faces charges of first-degree injury to a child.

Randa McMahon, the boy’s stepmother, allegedly would force the boy to sleep in a large dog kennel and drink his own urine as a punishment for wetting the bed.

Police allege that while Matthew McMahon wasn’t an active participant in the abuse, he faces the same charges as his wife for doing nothing to stop it.

One of Randa McMahon’s older children, a teenage boy, allegedly told investigators that the 4-year-old was often whipped with a stick until he bled, and when he wet himself, he was forced to go several days without water. One time, according to the older child, the boy was allegedly locked into an empty cargo trailer with no food or water.

Another one of Randa McMahon children, an adult, justified the alleged treatment, telling the Houston Chronicle that “children could safely go for several days without water,” according to documents obtained by the paper.

Another of McMahon’s adult children told the paper that the boy “has a problem with not wanting to eat.”

The boy has been taken into CPS custody, the Chronicle reports.

The McMahon’s have pleaded not guilty and are scheduled to appear in court on July 27.

Information about their attorneys was not immediately available.