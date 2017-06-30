Stepmom of Oregon Boy Missing Since 2010 Found Not Guilty on Unrelated Gun Charge

After a two-day trial in central California, the stepmother of an Oregon boy missing since 2010 was found not guilty Wednesday of a misdemeanor charge unrelated to the disappearance.

Terri Horman was charged with grand theft of a firearm in August 2015 after her roommate accused her of stealing it from their home in Marysville, Calif. From the beginning, she maintained she was innocent.

“Hopefully, this will allay some of her detractors now that she’s been found not guilty of this offense,” her attorney Adam Richards tells PEOPLE.

Horman — who was charged in Yuba County under her maiden name, Terri Moulton — has for years faced scrutiny after her then-stepson Kyron, 7, went missing the day she dropped him off at his elementary school in Portland, Oregon, on June 4, 2010. (Horman and Kyron’s father divorced in 2013.)

She has never been charged in Kyron’s case or named as a suspect, and no arrests have been made. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. But Horman drew attention in part because she never spoke publicly about the disappearance. But earlier this year, she sat down with PEOPLE and told her side of the story for the first time since Kyron vanished.

Since her interview, Horman moved to an undisclosed location in California and tried to keep a low profile, a task made more difficult by her pending case.

“It does appear Ms. Moulton was pursued because of who she was and her background – not necessarily on the merits of this case,” Richards tells PEOPLE.

But Yuba County’s District Attorney Patrick McGrath disagrees.

“We had no idea who she was until the case came into our laps,” McGrath tells PEOPLE. “As odd as it may sound, her circumstances and background had no impact on how we evaluated the case or how we handled the case.”

Once they learned who she was, McGrath says the case was based on the facts.