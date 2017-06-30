FBI Joins Search For Missing 24-Year-Old Starbucks Employee Who Vanished During Work Break

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined the search for a North Carolina woman who has not been seen since Monday afternoon, when she left her job at an airport Starbucks for a quick break and never returned, PEOPLE confirms.

Friends and relatives of 24-year-old Allison Cope are worried she might be in serious danger, as she left both her purse and cellphone behind at her job — something they insist in social media posts she would never have done willingly.

Police say Cope disappeared Monday after leaving the Starbucks she manages inside the Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

At around 3 p.m., when she had a scheduled break, she used a security badge to exit the airport parking lot. At 4:15 p.m., security cameras captured footage of Cope and her car — a silver 2015 Ford Fusion with North Carolina license plate EHA 2771 — at a gas station 40 minutes away in Wake Forest.

That was the last time she was seen. There has also been no sign of her vehicle, which bears a sticker for the non-profit Change of Heart Pit Bull Rescue.

Police say Cope is a white female who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall. She weighs 180 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

In the security footage, she can be seen wearing a black polo shirt emblazoned with the Starbucks logo, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

The police were notified not long after she was due back at the coffee shop.

Law enforcement officials confirm the FBI has been assisting in the investigation into Cope’s disappearance.

An FBI spokeswoman did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Cope is from Corona, California, and on her Facebook profile, she is listed as co-owner of My Heart My Lens, a Raleigh photography business.

Anyone who may have any information on Cope’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Raleigh Durham Airport Authority Police Department at (919) 840-7510.