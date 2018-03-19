'There's A Killer Out There': Police Release Chilling 911 Call of Sleepover Stabbing of Fla. Boy

A frantic call to 911 last weekend led police in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, to the scene of a fatal attack that killed a 13-year-old boy and left a lawyer and her teen son suffering from dozens of stab wounds.

“You gotta get someone here quick,” the caller tells dispatchers as his neighbor can be heard in the background, moaning in pain. “She says there’s a killer out there … I don’t know what she’s talking about — she’s delirious.”

The caller tells 911 operators his neighbor and her son are “bleeding like crazy” and repeats the woman’s account of what happened. “He had a knife,” he relays, before providing dispatchers with the name of the 17-year-old suspect in the attack.

The attack occurred early last Monday inside a home in the BallenIsles Country Club, a gated community in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The suspect allegedly brought a knife to a sleepover, according to police, and, once everyone was asleep, targeted Jovanni Sierra, who turned 13 years old that day. He slashed Jovanni’s throat as the boy slept, and then stabbed him repeatedly.

The teen suspect was described as a friend of the lawyer’s oldest son, who was not injured in the attack. The suspect has not been charged as an adult. (PEOPLE does not identify juveniles accused of crimes who are not being charged as adults.)

After Jovanni was stabbed, police said the mother, a family law attorney, heard moaning coming from upstairs and went to check on the boys. As she reached the top of the stairs, the suspect allegedly rushed at her and stabbed her more than 12 times, police said.

She fell down the stairs as her younger son, the 13-year-old, came to her defense, according to police. The suspect then allegedly stabbed the younger son more than two dozen times.

Both mother and son ran, injured, to the door of the neighbor who called 911.

“There’s a lady here … she’s bleeding,” the call begins. “She said somebody attacked her.”

The caller, who has not been identified, tells the dispatcher he does not know where the suspected stabber is, and pleads for assistance.

“She’s hysterical … she’s dying over here!,” he says. “The kids are out here bleeding! There’s a murderer here — you gotta get someone out here!”

The dispatcher asks the caller if he can describe the knife, which appears to anger the caller.

“There’s a kid outside bleeding, a lady’s bleeding on the floor here and you want a description of the person with the knife?,” he says. “She’s asking me a million questions. Lady, will you stop with the questions and get some help here? Lady, I can’t stay on the phone with you.”

Jovanni Sierra Karen Abreu/Facebook

Asked if he can see the alleged killer, the caller again responds with frustration.

“It’s pitch black outside,” he says. “I can see the bleeding kid … he’s on my front stoop. I’m hanging up … these questions are ridiculous.”

The suspected killer has allegedly given conflicting accounts about his personal and political beliefs.

This week, he allegedly told law enforcement that the 13-year-old boy who was non-fatally injured had teased him about his Muslim faith and Jovanni referenced celebrities as “gods.” The 17-year-old took this as an insult to his religion, he said, authorities allege.

He also allegedly said he used the Koran “to give him courage” in the stabbings, police say.

During the news conference, police also said the suspect and his friend had allegedly watched violent ISIS propaganda videos online hours before the stabbings.

However, in December 2016, the suspect allegedly spoke in seeming support of neo-Nazis and white supremacy, according to the Palm Beach Post, citing a sheriff’s report.

School officials said that in middle school the suspect had allegedly made anti-Semitic and homophobic comments and said his beliefs were in line with those of the KKK, the Post reports.

At one point his Facebook profile picture was allegedly a swastika, according to the paper.

Jovanni’s mother told the Post her son invited his alleged killer to a pizza party the night before.

“He was my angel for 13 years,” Karen Abreu reportedly said. (PEOPLE was unable to reach her.)

She told the Post, “My son didn’t deserve this.”