Man Who Dressed as Spider-Man at Children's Hospital Admits to 16 Child Porn Charges

A Tennessee man who wore a superhero costume to wash windows at a children’s hospital was sentenced on Monday to 105 years in prison for producing and distributing child pornography, PEOPLE confirms.

Over the same time period that he was sexually assaulting children, 36-year-old Jarratt A. Turner dressed as Spider-Man for his window-washing job at Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Court records show that Turner used his work in order to try and lure more kids, federal prosecutors said.

Turner was interviewed by local news station WZTV in October 2014, before his arrest the following summer, while washing windows with other workers dressed as various superheroes.

“It makes it even better if I can do my job and help some people out at the same time,” Turner said then.

“These kids are pretty sick and anything we can do to make their day a little bit better, I’m all for it,” he said.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a hospital spokesman said Turner “was never an employee of Vanderbilt University Medical Center but worked for a contracted service provider washing windows in October 2014.”

“To our knowledge he was never on our campus but one time,” the statement continued, noting that the hospital required its contractors to abide by the same background-check guidelines as hospital staff. “At the time of this individual’s arrest Vanderbilt University Police Department investigated the matter and found no indication of inappropriate or illegal behavior by this individual had occurred on our campus, and found no indication that any illegal photos or videos in his possession were associated with our patients.”

Turner pleaded guilty in March 2017 to 16 counts of production of child pornography and transportation of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Jarratt A. Turner

Prosecutors said that between October 2014 and May 2015, Turner molested two young children he was babysitting. He also “took sexually explicit images and videos” of the girl, a toddler, and the baby boy.

According to authorities, he shared this material with other pedophiles.

“Children of this community are a little safer today with this sexual predator behind bars,” Homeland Security Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer said in a statement “The fact he would film, and then upload to the internet, videos of himself molesting an infant and toddler, then take elaborate steps to conceal his activities, represents the extreme danger he posed to the community.”

Turner’s attorney did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment on Wednesday.

His roommate in Nashville, David Keister, previously spoke out about the case, telling WZTV, “I thought he was doing friends a favor by babysitting so his friends could go out on dates.”

“I feel a lot of guilt that I didn’t catch on,” Keister said.