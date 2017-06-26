Married Special Education Teacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting an 18-Year-Old Student: Reports

A Connecticut special education teacher has been charged with second-degree sexual assault after police claim she admitted to having sex with an 18-year-old student, according to authorities and news reports.

Laura Ramos, 31, turned herself in to police in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Tuesday after a warrant was taken out for her arrest, according to the Connecticut Post.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on July 11 and has not entered a plea to her charge, a clerk with Fairfield County, Connecticut, Superior Court confirms to PEOPLE.

According to police, the principal of Ramos’ Central High School in Bridgeport called them on June 9 after another teacher said he’d been told by a student that Ramos was allegedly having sex with one of her special education students, the Post reports.

According to this teacher, the student claimed that Ramos had been texting him about “her guy,” who didn’t want to have sex anymore and whom this student believed to be the victim.

This student said the victim was often seen with Ramos — “making eyes at each other, like flirting” — the Post reports, citing police.

Ramos initially denied the allegations when questioned by police on June 12 but, in a later interview, allegedly admitted to having sex with one of her students from December to April, usually in her car, according to the paper.

Schools superintendent Aresta Johnson announced on Wednesday that Ramos resigned “in lieu of … termination proceedings,” according to local TV station WVIT.

“Please be assured that the safety and welfare of our students is our main priority at Bridgeport Public Schools, and we make every effort to ensure the ongoing safety of our students,” Johnson said, according to the Bridgeport Daily Voice. “We take seriously all allegations of inappropriate conduct which threatens the well-being of our students, and such misconduct will not be tolerated.”

An attempt to reach Ramos’ attorney was unsuccessful, but he made a statement to the Post that “she is cloaked in the presumption of innocence.”

“We look forward to obtaining all the investigative reports so that we can offer the appropriate defense,” her attorney said.

Ramos, reportedly a wife and mom, was released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond pending her arraignment next month. She could not be reached for comment.

If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison.