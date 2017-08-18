Spanish Police Shoot 4 Attackers Linked to Van Attack in Barcelona that Killed 13

Catalan police confirm officers shot and killed four suspects in a separate alleged terror plot in Cambrils, hours after a van attack killed at least 13 in Barcelona.

Early Friday, amateur video, aired by Spain’s state TVE broadcaster, showed multiple police cars speeding along a seafront boulevard, according to the Washington Post. In the footage, people could be heard screaming, followed by the sound of about 10 bullets.

Spanish public TV reported some of the suspects in the latest attack were carrying explosive belts, according to USA Today. Police said they shot five men, killing four of them. Seven civilians were injured.

Cambrils has a population of 33,000 and the seaside resort town is located approximately 62 miles (90 minutes) from Barcelona.

Reuters reported Catalan police believe attackers killed in Spain’s Cambrils are linked to the attack in Barcelona.

3.07h Treballem amb la hipòtesi que els terroristes abatuts a Cambrils estarien relacionats amb els fets registrats a Barcelona i Alcanar — Mossos (@mossos) August 18, 2017

Late Thursday afternoon, a van veered into the popular Las Ramblas tourist district, killing at least 13 and injuring at least 100, 15 of them seriously, in what authorities called a terror attack. Police said two individuals have been detained: A Spanish national from Melilla and the other is from Morocco.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the Barcelona attack via its Amaq agency, according to the SITE Intelligence Group and reported by ABC News.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy called the killings a “savage terrorist attack” and an act of “jihadi terrorism.” Adding, Spaniards “are not just united in mourning, but especially in the firm determination to beat those who want to rob us of our values and our way of life.”