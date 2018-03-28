Mom Beat Her Toddler Son to Death After He Wet the Bed and Then Allegedly Gave Her Side Eye

A South Dakota woman has agreed to plead guilty to fatally beating her 2-year-old son in 2016 after he wet his bed and, she claims, gave her a “sideways look,” PEOPLE confirms.

Katrina Shangreaux, 30, of Porcupine, will admit to second-degree murder in the July 2016 slaying of her son, Kylen Shangreaux, in an agreement reached with federal prosecutors, says a spokeswoman for the U.S Attorney’s Office in Rapid City.

Shangreaux, also known as Katrina White Whirlwind, filed the plea agreement on Monday. She was arrested on July 29, 2016, and had been charged with several offenses, including first-degree murder. She previously pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and child abuse in August 2016, the Associated Press reports.

Shangreaux is scheduled to return to court on Friday for a change of plea hearing, a U.S. District Court clerk tells PEOPLE.

The second-degree murder charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, a $250,000 fine or both, according to prosecutors. Shangreaux remains in federal custody.

Kylen was killed in the early morning hours of July 28, 2016, when Shangreaux came home — drunk and on pain medication — and discovered that her son had wet the bed, according to a statement she signed for prosecutors on March 20, the Rapid City Journal reports.

Her federal indictment, obtained by PEOPLE, states that she and the child had argued about potty training, which was “the catalyst for the child abuse.”

Believing that the boy was purposefully defying her, Shangreaux reportedly said in her statement that she exploded, striking her son multiple times with her fists and a belt, throwing him on the ground, kicking him in the head and stomach and biting him.

She said she grew even more furious when the boy allegedly gave her a “sideways look” and called her “Angie” — the name of a relative who had cared for him for more than a year until Shangreaux regained custody of him in June 2016, the Journal reports.

The toddler had only been reunited with Shangreaux for about a month when he died, court records show.

Shangreaux said she had consumed a lot of alcohol and had taken pain medication just before the assault, she admitted in her statement. She said she stopped hitting Kylen when he began to look “different” to her and she “realized how badly she had injured him,” the statement reads, according to the Journal.

Shangreaux and her mom, Sonya Dubray, cleaned up the boy’s blood and feces before calling 911, according to her statement.

Kylen was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He had been deceased for about four hours, doctors said, McClatchy reports. His body was covered in bruises and his skull was fractured, according to the indictment.

Shangreaux fled after learning that her son had died, according to the AP.

Her initial charges will be dismissed as part of her plea agreement, the Journal reports.

Dubray was also arrested in connection with the child’s death and charged with tampering with evidence and accessory to first-degree murder. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is awaiting trial. She is free on bond.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office had no comment.

Calls to attorneys for Shangreaux and Dubray were not returned. Attempts to reach Dubray were unsuccessful.