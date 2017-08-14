4-Year-Old S.C. Girl Dies After Mom Allegedly Restrains Her in Bed and Tapes Her Mouth Shut

A 24-year-old mother is facing a homicide with child abuse charge in South Carolina, where authorities allege she recently tied her 4-year-old daughter to a bed, placed tape over the child’s mouth and then left for the night, PEOPLE confirms.

A statement from South Carolina’s Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon alleges that Cynthia Estrada-Lopez “restrained her daughter in the child’s bed, taped her mouth shut and abandoned her the evening of July 31.”

Estrada-Lopez was detained on Friday morning.

As of Monday morning she had not retained an attorney who could comment on her behalf, according to court officials. She has yet to enter a plea to the charge against her and is being held without bond.

Hours after Estrada-Lopez allegedly left her daughter for the night, someone — whom authorities are not identifying — called 911.

When Lexington County Emergency Medical Services responded to the family’s home, they found the child unresponsive.

The girl, whose name is being withheld, was pronounced dead at the hospital later that night.

Koon said the investigation into the child’s death is still open.