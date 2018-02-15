South Carolina Man Finds Piles of Recently Killed Dogs During His Morning Walk

A South Carolina man came across piles of recently killed dogs while taking his daily morning walk on Tuesday.

Mickey Fortin was walking along a stretch of road in Laurens County when he saw a pile in the distance.

“I’ve seen a lot of things here in my travels,” Fortin said in a Facebook Live video he posted Tuesday morning. “Right now, as I’m walking I’m seeing these things laying in a heap and I’m wondering, ‘What the hell is that?'”

Thinking it was trash or old clothes, Fortin went over to see what had been left behind. What he found were four bodies of recently killed Chihuahuas.

“Who would do something like this?” Fortin asks in the video. “To me it’s devastating.”

He called 911 after finding the four dogs and continued to walk up the street, he wrote on Facebook. That’s when he found the bodies of two larger dogs and a second pile of Chihuahuas, he told WYFF4. In total, 15 dogs were found that morning.

“It looks like they’ve been executed or something,” Fortin said in his video.

WARNING VIDEO CONTAINS IMAGES OF DEAD ANIMALS THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO VIEWERS

The dogs, who were shot in the head, had been dead for 10-12 hours, Laurens County Animal Control officials told WYFF4.

Officials are now investigating the dogs, according to a Laurens County Sheriff’s Office news release obtained by PEOPLE.

Fortin and Laurens County officials could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Anyone with information in reference to the crime is urged to call the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 984-4967 or Crimestoppers at 68-CRIME.