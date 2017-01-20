South Carolina Legislator Suspended After Domestic Violence Charge Allegedly Bit Wife’s Nose

A South Carolina state legislator suspended from his position after allegedly assaulting his wife and threatening her at gunpoint also bit her nose, officials tell PEOPLE.

Rep. Christopher Corley, a Republican from Graniteville, South Carolina, faces indictment on two counts: pointing a firearm and criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

If convicted only on the latter charge, he could be sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The indictment against the politician, obtained by PEOPLE, alleges he struck his wife in the face before hitting her in the head and the body. He also allegedly pointed a gun at his wife in front of his two youngest children.

While the indictment makes no mention of it, officials tell PEOPLE Corley also bit his wife’s nose.

Corley’s wife allegedly told investigators her husband stopped hitting her after her kids started screaming, police say.

A portion of the alleged attack was recorded when dispatchers received a call from the home on Dec. 26, according to police. In the audio from the call, one of Corley’s three children can be heard begging the lawmaker to stop, asking at point, “Daddy, why are you doing this?”

The children can be heard saying “Please stop, Daddy,” PEOPLE confirms.

Calls to Corley’s home were not returned Friday.

Corley posted $50,000 cash bond for his release. His attorney was unavailable Friday for comment. Corley has yet to enter a plea to the charges against him.

With the indictment, state law mandated that Corley be immediately suspended from office.

He has served as a member of the state’s House of Representatives since 2014, winning a second term back in November, running unopposed, state records show. He has yet to resign from office, despite calls for him to do so.

Corley allegedly told police the incident started when his wife accused him of cheating on her and attempted to punch him in the face, a police spokesman tells PEOPLE.

According to the spokesman, police did notice a scratch on his forehead.

Under the conditions of Corley’s bond, the lawmaker must not possess any guns. In addition, he has been ordered to refrain from contacting his wife or children unless a family court order allows such interactions. He has surrendered his passport to the Aiken County Clerk of Court’s Office.

Corley must also remain within South Carolina’s borders except for when he has to travel to Augusta, Georgia, where his law office is located.