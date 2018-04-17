High School Teacher, 28, Accused of Sexual Battery of 2 Teen Students at Alcohol-Fueled Party

A 28-year-old South Carolina high school teacher has been accused of having sex with two 18-year-old students and providing alcohol to three minors, PEOPLE confirms.

According to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Brittney Whetzel is charged with two counts of sexual battery with a student and three counts of transfer of beer or wine for an underage person’s consumption.

Whetzel, an instructor at Battery Creek High School, reportedly teaches English.

The sheriff’s office said that the incidents happened between April 9 and 10 at a get-together in a private home where alcohol was allegedly served to people under the age of 21. The party was during spring break, according to the Island Packet.

The suspected victims are 18 years old. Under South Carolina law, it is illegal for high school teachers to have sexual contact with their students, even if the students have reached the age of majority.

Authorities arrested Whetzel at her home on Monday morning. She was released on Tuesday afternoon on her own recognizance, PEOPLE confirms.

She has not yet entered a plea, and court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf.

Akina Andrews Beaufort County Detention Center

Another Battery Creek employee, 23-year-old Akina Andrews, turned herself in to investigators on Monday and faces three counts of transfer of beer or wine for an underage person’s consumption in connection with the gathering last week.

Andrews was booked into jail and released on her own recognizance. She works as the school’s media assistant.

She has not yet entered a plea, and it is unclear whether she has retained an attorney.

PEOPLE was unable to reach Andrews or Whetzel for comment. Both have been placed on paid leave.

School officials did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday.