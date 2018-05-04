Sorority Sister Dies When She Falls Through Party Bus Window, and Police Are Investigating

A 20-year-old college student died when she fell through an emergency window of a party bus Tuesday night, and the University of North Carolina-Charlotte fraternity chapter that rented the bus has been suspended, according to multiple reports.

Polly Miranda Rogers, 20, fell through the emergency window of a Charlotte Party Charter bus rented by the Kappa Sigma Fraternity’s Kappa-Omega Chapter, KMOV reports. She fell into the roadway and was hit by two cars, and was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say passengers on the bus were drinking alcohol and that they are investigating. The charter bus company told local station WBTV they are not responsible for underage drinking.

Amid the investigation, the Kappa Sigma Fraternity suspended its Kappa-Omega Chapter at the college and released a statement saying it is cooperating with authorities.

“The Brothers of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Polly Rogers. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Rogers family and to her loved ones,” the statement, obtained by WBTV, said. “We are in the process of conducting an investigation of the event on Tuesday evening. The Kappa Sigma Fraternity will fully cooperate with all investigations of the University and local authorities.”

The bus was heading to a bar in uptown Charlotte Tuesday night after leaving the college’s campus, according to WCNC.

Rogers’ cause of death has not been released, according to WBTV.

Rogers was a sorority sister of the Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity and in a statement released by the organization was described as “one of the friendliest people you would ever meet.”

“She could always be found in the common areas of the house greeting sisters after their day at classes and making sure their day was going well,” the statement posted on Facebook continues.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help pay for Rogers’ memorial.