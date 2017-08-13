A Long Island man has allegedly bludgeoned his mother, sister and his sister’s friend to death, cops claim.

Bobby Vanderhall, 34, allegedly entered his mother’s Hempstead home through the basement door at approximately 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Nassau County police confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE.

Using a hammer, the suspect allegedly beat and killed his mother — 58-year-old Lynn Vanderhall, his sister Melissa Vanderhall, 29 and Janel Simpson, 29 — allegedly striking them all multiple times with a hammer. The fourth female victim — who was also struck with the hammer — was transported to a local hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

Vanderhall was arraigned on Sunday, and is charged with three counts of second degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Police said the three women were found dead from “blunt force trauma” at a home on Perry Street about 2:15 a.m., Newsday reported.

Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick of the Nassau County Homicide bureau, said the suspect had been kicked out of his mother’s house and was homeless, NBC News reported.

Police said Vanderhall’s mother had thrown him out after a March incident where he was accused of slapping and physically harassing her, the New York Daily News reported.

“His behavior became more unruly, more violent,” said Fitzpatrick. “His mother had enough.”

The suspect allegedly broke into the house with a hammer he obtained from the family garage, the Daily News reported.

“The doors were secured and he became enraged,” said Fitzpatrick. “He went to the garage, he obtained a large hammer. . . . With this hammer, he broke through the basement door.”

Police found Vanderhall sleeping inside a parked car, where he was arrested. The car was about 2 miles away from the Hempstead home.

Neighbor Earl Sykes, 38, was driving home from the movies around 1:20 a.m. when the surviving victim — who was barefoot and screaming — jumped on the hood of his vehicle, the Daily News reported.

“She was covered in blood,” said Sykes, who called 911. “She kept saying, ‘He’s trying to kill us! He’s trying to kill us!’ ”

Denis Simpson, Janel’s father, said she had gone to her friend’s house after working late as a secretary at Northwell Health, NBC reported.

He described his daughter and her friends as fun-loving women. “They had fun. That’s consolation that they lived,” the father told NBC. The friends had taken a trip to attend Carnival in Trinidad and were planning to visit Cuba in the fall.