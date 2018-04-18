Social Media Feud Leads to Gunfire That Kills 1-Year-Old Girl in Her Apartment

A dispute that began on social media ended in a shooting that took the life of a 1-year-old Indianapolis girl.

According to police, dozens of shots were fired into the home of Malaysia Robson on March 29. The little girl was struck and killed by at least one bullet. Her 19-year-old aunt was also injured by gunfire. Police say eight to 10 people were inside the home at the time, most of them teenagers.

Police soon arrested two men in connection with the shooting. Darrin Banks, 27. and Brian Palmer, 29, were charged with murder and battery with a deadly weapon.

“From our perspective we have no idea and can’t conceive how a feud that starts on social media would escalate to this point,” Marion county prosecutor Terry Curry told reporters in a press conference, according to Fox 59.

Curry added that he will not seek the death penalty against the two men, because he doesn’t believe that they intentionally killed the toddler. “It is not a matter that would be appropriate for the consideration of a death penalty.”

Darrin Banks (left) and Brian Palmer (right) Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

In a preliminary probable cause document, police say that Banks and Palmer admitted to firing several rounds from an AR-15 rifle into the toddler’s home.

In the press conference, Curry explained that the suspects were legally allowed to drive around the city with the weapons.

“Under Indiana law it was entirely legal for these two individuals to be driving around in the streets of Indianapolis with AR-15’s,” Curry told reporters. “I’ll say it again: Under Indiana law it is entirely legal for these two individuals to be driving around the streets of Indianapolis with an AR-15 rifle.”

Curry continued, “To me that raises the question of when are we going to have a serious conversation in the state and nationwide about sensible gun regulation.”

In a court hearing on Tuesday, Banks and Palmer pleaded not guilty. They are being held without bond. Their attorneys did not immediately return PEOPLE’s calls for comment.

According to Curry, the charges against both men carry a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole.