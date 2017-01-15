Were Two Attackers Involved in Nicole Brown Simpson’s Murder? New TV Series Takes a Look

O.J. Simpson’s notorious 1995 murder prosecution, subsequent acquittal and civil trial have managed to find their way back in to headlines on several occasions. A six-part Investigation Discovery docuseries premiering Sunday will take a closer look at the high-profile case to analyze the question, “Is O.J. innocent?”

In an exclusive sneak peek at the first episode, investigators raise the possibility that two assailants were involved in the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in the summer of 1994.

“What’s really important is the fact that we have two sets of bloody footprints, both coming and going [from the crime scene],” one investigator says in the clip from Is O.J. Innocent? The Missing Evidence.

“Even if you took the position that one of them is O.J. Simpson, who the hell is the other one?” the investigator says.

O.J., now 69, was found not guilty of the killings, following an internationally publicized trial, but a jury later found him civilly responsible for the victims’ wrongful death. He was ordered to pay $33.5 million to surviving family members.

The attention-grabbing case still captivates the nation, despite taking place more than two decades ago. ID’s series explores new possibilities and never-before-seen evidence from the famous case.

The docuseries focuses on theories that O.J. did not commit the killings or had help carrying them out.

In the new clip, one expert presents a photo of Nicole’s watch, noting that it was broken and stopped at 9:59 p.m. — while prosecutors argued then that the murders occurred at 10:15 p.m.

“This is totally contrary to all the things that was used in the prosecution as far as the timeline of the murders,” the expert says.

Is O.J. Innocent? The Missing Evidence premieres Sunday (9 p.m. ET) on Investigation Discovery.