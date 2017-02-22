Slenderman Stabbing Suspects Head to Trial This Year as Victim’s Family Says They ‘Will See Justice’

The second of two suspects accused of attempting to kill their friend three years ago — by luring her into the woods and stabbing her 19 times — appeared in court earlier this week where a Wisconsin judge denied a motion to have a jury from a neighboring county hear the case.

Instead, 15-year-old Anissa Weier will be tried by her peers in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, officials said. Her trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 11.

Earlier this month, the other suspect in the case, 14-year-old Morgan Geyser, appeared in court where a judge determined her confession to police — parts of which were aired in the HBO documentary Beware of Slenderman — will be admissible. (The judge in Anissa’s case made a similar ruling about her own statements to investigators.)

Morgan’s trial is scheduled for Oct. 2.

In May 2014, the pair allegedly attacked Payton Leutner in the name of Slenderman, a fictional horror character popular in online stories. Left for dead in a park, Payton miraculously survived after crawling to a nearby bike path where she was spotted by a passerby who called 911.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.